Monday, June 8, 2020

President Donald Trump orders National Guard to remove troops from U.S. capital

Dylan Malyasov
Updated:
NewsArmy
Photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros

Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. National Guard to remove troops from Washington, D.C..

“I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

He also added that: “They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!”

Trump’s tweet comes a day after thousands of peaceful demonstrators poured into the streets of Washington, D.C. to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

The Denver Channel (KMGH-TV) also reported that dozens of National Guard troops from South Carolina were seen checking out of their Washington, D.C., hotel shortly before President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday he was giving the order to withdraw guard forces from the nation’s capital.

Earlier, the National Guard sent Soldiers to Washington D.C. to assist with guarding federal monuments, buildings and other property.

Executive Editor

Army

Army

Army

Army

Army

PRESS RELEASES

Aviation

Army

