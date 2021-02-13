Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier to showcase its innovative defense capabilities at IDEX 2021

U.S. arms maker Lockheed Martin Corp has announced that it will showcase its latest defense solutions at the 15th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from Feb. 21 to 25, 2021.

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier has confirmed that attendees at IDEX 2021 will experience the company’s next-generation aircraft, rotary systems, air and missile defense technologies, as well as command and control systems, and advanced simulation and training solutions, all in compliance with strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of visitors and exhibitors.

“At Lockheed Martin, we are committed to supporting our regional partners as they navigate an evolving and increasingly complex geopolitical environment,” said Robert S. Harward, chief executive for Lockheed Martin in the Middle East. “At IDEX this year, we look forward to showcasing our most innovative defense capabilities and engaging with our partners to advance their national defense and human capital development agendas.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As the only event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, IDEX brings together top experts every two years, including government and military leaders, to discuss the future of defense technology across the land, sea, air, and space domains.

Prior to the exhibition, during the one-day International Defense Conference (IDC), Tim Cahill, senior vice president of Lockheed Martin International, will headline a high-level panel discussion titled ‘Exploring innovative opportunities in supply-chain ecosystem management beyond the COVID-19 pandemic’. Taking place on Feb. 20, the panel will look at the qualitative trends and technologies shaping strategic-sector manufacturing with a focus on the defense industry.

Lockheed Martin has been a committed partner to the Middle East region for more than 50 years. Today, the company’s presence has moved beyond defense systems to provide various products and services, technical support, and educational expertise to strengthen the defense industry and expand in-country capabilities.

The company will display its world-class innovations during IDEX at Stand 01-A11 inside the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).