Pentagon confirms Honeywell will get $1,1 billion for Abrams tank engines

The Pentagon has confirmed that industrial conglomerate Honeywell is to receive $1,1 billion for the Automotive Gas Turbine 1500 engine program.

The deal, which was a modification to a previous contract, was worth almost $1,105,100,580 and covered production and support of AGT1500 turbine engines used by the U.S. Army, United States Marine Corps and National Guard to power the M1 Abrams fleet.

Per the contract modification, work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025.

According to the Honeywell website, the AGT1500 engine provides 1,500 horsepower to propel the 72-ton tank at speeds up to 42 mph, enabling superior acceleration and mobility. The AGT1500’s reliability and performance has enabled the Abrams vehicle to become a staple of the military arsenal, accumulating more than 40 million miles over the past 25 years.

As noted by the company, the AGT1500 gas turbine engine has been the force behind the Abrams M1 Main Battle Tank (MBT) mobility since the early 1980s. It provides the power, speed, quick acceleration and quiet operation which have earned the M1 such high marks across all military theatres. It has maneuvered more than 39 million operating miles, and demonstrated outstanding in-service reliability through the enhancements introduced through the total integrated engine revitalization (TIGER) program.