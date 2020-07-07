Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Pentagon clears possible sale of Strykers to Argentina

Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Kohl

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 27 M1126 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $100 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress about the possible sale on Thursday, according to a posting on the agency’s website.

The Government of Argentina has requested to buy 27 M1126 Strykers and twenty-seven M2 Flex .50 Cal Machine Guns.

”This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is a strategic partner in South America,” the agency said.

The prime contractor will be General Dynamics Land Systems, Anniston, AL.

Stryker is a family of eight-wheel-drive combat vehicles that can travel at speeds up to 62 mph on highways, with a range of 312 miles. Introduced in 2000, the eight-wheeled, medium-weight Stryker provides versatility, survivability, lethality and maneuverability.

Furthermore, the Royal Thai Army has received the first batch of Stryker 8×8 armored fighting vehicles from the United States, the U.S. Security Assistance Organization (SAO) in Thailand announced in last year.

