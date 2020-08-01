Pentagon awards new contract to AM General for Humvee diesel engines

AM General, one of U.S. Army’s highest-volume vehicle producers, was awarded a new contract for High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle diesel engines.

The contract, from the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime and announced on Friday, is valued at more than $29 million.

“Location of performance is Indiana, with July 30, 2023, ordering period end date,” it said in a statement. “Using military service is the Army.”



- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -



This is the second Defense Logistics Agency contract for HMMWV engines in July. The first contract, announced on 9 July by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $44 million.

The HMMWV, know also as Humvee, is a lightweight, highly mobile, diesel-powered, four-wheel-drive tactical vehicle that uses a common chassis to carry a wide variety of military hardware ranging from machine guns to tube-launched, optically tracked, wire command-guided (TOW) anti-tank missile launchers.

The Humvee saw widespread use in the Gulf War of 1991, where it navigated the treacherous desert terrain; this usage helped to inspire civilian Hummer versions.