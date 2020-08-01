Saturday, August 1, 2020
Pentagon awards new contract to AM General for Humvee diesel engines

NewsArmy
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Senior Master Sgt. John Chapman

AM General, one of U.S. Army’s highest-volume vehicle producers, was awarded a new contract for High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle diesel engines.

The contract, from the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime and announced on Friday, is valued at more than $29 million.

“Location of performance is Indiana, with July 30, 2023, ordering period end date,” it said in a statement. “Using military service is the Army.”


This is the second Defense Logistics Agency contract for HMMWV engines in July. The first contract, announced on 9 July by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $44 million.

The HMMWV, know also as Humvee, is a lightweight, highly mobile, diesel-powered, four-wheel-drive tactical vehicle that uses a common chassis to carry a wide variety of military hardware ranging from machine guns to tube-launched, optically tracked, wire command-guided (TOW) anti-tank missile launchers.

The Humvee saw widespread use in the Gulf War of 1991, where it navigated the treacherous desert terrain; this usage helped to inspire civilian Hummer versions.

