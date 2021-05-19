Pentagon awards $325M contract to BAE Systems for M-Code GPS modules

BAE Systems, the weapon’s manufacturer, has reported that it has received a $325.5 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for advanced Military Code (M-Code) Global Positioning System (GPS) modules that will provide reliable and secure positioning, navigation, and timing data with anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities.

The modules will help warfighters conduct operations in contested electronic warfare environments.

“Our state-of-the-art GPS technology works with the advanced military M-Code signal to provide reliable information to the warfighters who depend on it,” said Greg Wild, director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems. “This contract will ensure the availability of M-Code module inventory to build advanced, next-generation GPS receivers.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Under the multi-year contract, BAE Systems will deliver Modernized GPS User Equipment (MGUE) Increment 1 Common GPS Modules (CGMs) compatible with the advanced M-Code signal to support the U.S. Department of Defense and international allies through 2030. BAE Systems will manufacture the modules, manage their inventory on behalf of the Defense Logistics Agency, and use them to build military-grade GPS receivers for ground and precision-guided munitions.

BAE Systems’ portfolio of M-Code GPS receivers provides flexible, efficient, and reliable navigation and guidance solutions for airborne systems, precision munitions, handheld receivers, and embedded applications. The company’s Miniature Precision Lightweight GPS Receiver Engine – M-Code (MPETM-M) – the smallest M-Code solution on the market – and the NavStrikeTM-M GPS receiver for precision-guided munitions are both available today. Additional receivers from the company’s military GPS family are in development for transition to M-Code.