Friday, June 12, 2020

#DefenceBlog - follow to keep what is going in the military community

type here...
- Advertisement -

Pentagon awards $2,5 billion contract for new double V-hull Strykers

NewsArmy
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Spc. William Howard

Recommended

Army

Lockheed Martin gets $1,04 billion for Patriot PAC-3

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract modification for the production and supply of new Patriot PAC-3 surface-to-air missile defense...
View Post
Army

National Guard deployed to Boston to help quell riots

The U.S. National Guard members arrived in Boston late Sunday night to help quell riots that erupted in the city. Clashes with police, vandalism and...
View Post
Army

U.S. National Guard to deploy troops across 15 states

According to latest media reports, hundreds of people were arrested as protesters and police clashed in cities across America after the killing of George...
View Post
Army

Greywolf Brigade receives newest version of M1A2 main battle tank

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf” has received the advanced version of M1A2 Abrams main battle tank. The Greywolf Brigade tweeted images of their...
View Post
Army

General Dynamics secures $3,4 billion contract for Hydra rockets

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, was awarded a $3,4 billion contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command on...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S. Department of Defense said Wednesday that General Dynamics Land Systems won a $2,47 billion contract for the production of new double V-hull Strykers vehicles.

The contract, from U.S. Army Contracting Command, is covered the production of Stryker Double V-Hull A1 engineering change proposal vehicles.

In a statement, the DoD said the work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2027.

- Advertisement -

The double-V hull design provides improved protection from improvised explosive devices and also adds enhanced armor, wider tires and seats that reduce the shock from a blast to the Stryker platform.

In a tweet, Editor of Janes and defense journalist Sam Cranny-Evans said that most of the US Stryker fleet is undergoing a modification to the A1 standard that introduces a double V-hull to reduce the vehicle’s drag coefficient.

The U.S. Army initiated the Stryker Double V-Hull (DVH) program in response to an Operational Needs Statement from Afghanistan, noting the commander’s concerns regarding Stryker force protection/survivability shortfalls against underbody Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and blast threats.

The DVH-equipped Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) has the same mission profile as a non DVH-equipped SBCT.

In a recent announcement, the Army said also that it has made the decision to integrate a 30mm gun weapon system on Stryker combat vehicles with improved hull design.

According to a request, posted on the Federal Business Opportunities website on last year, the U.S. Government has identified a requirement to integrate a 30mm Weapon System on Stryker with new underbody design known as a Stryker Double V-Hull (DVH) Infantry Carrier (ICVV) and the ECP-modified ICVV (ICVVA1).

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

India deploys main battle tanks closer to Chinese border

The Indian Army has deployed more tanks closer to the Chinese border in the Himalayas following conflict at the Pangong Tso lake. On May 5,...
Read more
Army

Russia to unveil new version of Pantsir during massive military parade in Moscow

Russia plans to unveil its new advanced version of the "infamous" Pantsir anti-aircraft gun-missile (AAGM) system during the upcoming massive military parade in Moscow’s...
Read more
Aviation

Boeing shows how F-15QA fighter is painted in Qatar livery

A short video from the U.S. aerospace giant Boeing demonstrates how the F-15QA fighter jet is painted in its custom livery. "The most advanced F-15 fighter jet ever...
Read more
Army

Pentagon awards $2,5 billion contract for new double V-hull Strykers

The U.S. Department of Defense said Wednesday that General Dynamics Land Systems won a $2,47 billion contract for the production of new double V-hull...
Read more

Related News

Army

President Donald Trump orders National Guard to remove troops from U.S. capital

Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. National Guard to remove troops from Washington, D.C.. "I have just given an order for our National Guard to...
Read more
Aviation

Bell Boeing team recently delivered its 400th Osprey tiltrotor aircraft

Bell and Boeing, which together make the V-22 Osprey, recently delivered its 400th tiltrotor aircraft, a CV-22 for U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command. U.S....
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force releases incredible footage shows Elephant Walk at Aviano Air Base

The  U.S. Air Force has released incredible footage showing aircraft and vehicles assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing line the runway during an elephant...
Read more
Aviation

Taiwan’s new advanced jet trainer completes first flight

The Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF), as Taiwan's air force is formally known, today conducted a productive and successful first flight of the...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine