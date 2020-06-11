Pentagon awards $2,5 billion contract for new double V-hull Strykers

The U.S. Department of Defense said Wednesday that General Dynamics Land Systems won a $2,47 billion contract for the production of new double V-hull Strykers vehicles.

The contract, from U.S. Army Contracting Command, is covered the production of Stryker Double V-Hull A1 engineering change proposal vehicles.

In a statement, the DoD said the work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2027.

- Advertisement -

The double-V hull design provides improved protection from improvised explosive devices and also adds enhanced armor, wider tires and seats that reduce the shock from a blast to the Stryker platform.

In a tweet, Editor of Janes and defense journalist Sam Cranny-Evans said that most of the US Stryker fleet is undergoing a modification to the A1 standard that introduces a double V-hull to reduce the vehicle’s drag coefficient.

The U.S. Army initiated the Stryker Double V-Hull (DVH) program in response to an Operational Needs Statement from Afghanistan, noting the commander’s concerns regarding Stryker force protection/survivability shortfalls against underbody Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and blast threats.

The DVH-equipped Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) has the same mission profile as a non DVH-equipped SBCT.

In a recent announcement, the Army said also that it has made the decision to integrate a 30mm gun weapon system on Stryker combat vehicles with improved hull design.

According to a request, posted on the Federal Business Opportunities website on last year, the U.S. Government has identified a requirement to integrate a 30mm Weapon System on Stryker with new underbody design known as a Stryker Double V-Hull (DVH) Infantry Carrier (ICVV) and the ECP-modified ICVV (ICVVA1).