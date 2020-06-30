Tuesday, June 30, 2020
type here...

Patria, Kongsberg to build U.S. Army’s future mortar system

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Patrick Albright

Recommended

Army

U.S. Army releases report detailing catastrophic incident with Russian T-55 tank

The U.S. Army has released an unclassified report with new details about catastrophic incident with the Russian T-55 tank at the Aberdeen Proving Ground...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army awards contract to GM Defense for new Infantry Squad Vehicles

The U.S. Army Contracting Command–Detroit Arsenal and GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, announced an agreement worth about $214.3 million for build,...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army advanced defense system successfully intercepted tactical ballistic missile

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has reported that the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement, an advanced missile defense system, successfully...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army expects to receive new multirole missile system in 2023

The U.S. Army has provided another update on the plan to extend the firing range of the current Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS,...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army to receive first Israeli-made air defense system in December

The U.S. Army is expected to begin inducting a first Iron Dome missile defense system in December 2020, according to a recent service news...
View Post
Subscribe

Finnish aerospace and defense Patria Group, along with its partner Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, has announced that it will develop a new mortar system for the U.S. Army.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by Patria, the team will provide to the U.S. market a combination of Patria’s mortar systems together with Kongsberg’s U.S. remote weapons systems (RWS) manufacturing capabilities and experience in the U.S. market.

Currently, the U.S. Army seeks new solutions to provide Armored and Stryker Brigade Combat Teams with rapid, precise indirect and direct fire capability where the operating crew is well protected, and their physical burden is significantly reduced. In late 2018 the Army published a market survey to identify capable sources to develop and produce the 120 mm Mortar Future Indirect Fire Turret (FIFT). Patria answered the market survey based on Patria Nemo mortar system.

- Advertisement -

Having an eye on upcoming turreted mortar programs for the U.S. armed forces, Patria and Kongsberg have agreed to leverage Kongsberg’s existing RWS manufacturing facilities in Johnstown, Pennsylvania for Nemo’s production to the U.S. market. Kongsberg’s Johnstown’s facility together, with their wide U.S. supplier base, has provided over 14,000 weapon systems to U.S. armed forces over the last 20 years. Kongsberg produced MCT-30 remote turrets for the U.S. Army’s Stryker program in Johnstown and in May 2020 was selected to do the same for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle program.

“Kongsberg’s track record in high-end weapon system production in the U.S. is highly regarded making Kongsberg a logical choice to manufacture our systems for the U.S. Armed Forces. We are now ready to provide the U.S. with the world’s most advanced, protected and mobile 120mm mortar system and to do so from within the U.S.”, says Jussi Järvinen, President of Patria’s Land Business Unit.

“KONGSBERG and Patria have a long history of working together and a relationship that was strengthened in 2016 with KONGSBERG’s minority stake in Patria”, says Pål Bratlie Executive Vice President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS. “This teaming agreement for the Nemo mortar system is a fantastic means for our companies to join forces to provide solutions to the warfighter for the turreted mortar mission”.

Patria Nemo is the foremost turreted mortar system. It is a remote-controlled 120mm mortar system capable of both direct and indirect fire on the move. Nemo can also execute multiple rounds simultaneous impact (MRSI) fire missions with up to 6 rounds per MRSI mission. In addition to being highly protected, Patria Nemo is light, compact and easily installable on light, tracked chassis, wheeled armored vehicles or navy vessels.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Aviation

Japanese military aircraft intercepted Chinese H-6 bomber

Japanese military aircraft intercepted Chinese H-6K strategic bomber flying through international airspace between the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako in the East China Sea,...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army awards contract to GM Defense for new Infantry Squad Vehicles

The U.S. Army Contracting Command–Detroit Arsenal and GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, announced an agreement worth about $214.3 million for build,...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army releases report detailing catastrophic incident with Russian T-55 tank

The U.S. Army has released an unclassified report with new details about catastrophic incident with the Russian T-55 tank at the Aberdeen Proving Ground...
Read more
Aviation

J-15 fighters make its debut operational mission on Chinese newest aircraft carrier

The largest English portal in China has released some new photos showed that J-15 fighter jets have started take-off and landing training on aircraft...
Read more

Related News

Army

Morocco to receive 24 new AH-64E Apache helicopters in latest configuration

The Kingdom of Morocco will receive 24 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in the latest configuration, according to the U.S. aerospace giant news release. “This...
Read more
Army

South Korea’s new air defense system enters full-rate production

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) awarded the Hanwha Defense a full-rate production contract for the new Anti-Aircraft Gun Wheeled Vehicle System (AAGW). The...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army selects Northrop Grumman to sustain VADER systems

U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman has announced that it been selected by the Army to sustain the VADER, short for Vehicle and Dismount and...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army advanced defense system successfully intercepted tactical ballistic missile

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has reported that the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement, an advanced missile defense system, successfully...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine