Oshkosh’s JLTV hits historic milestone: 10,000 vehicles

The Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp. celebrated the production of its 10,000th Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), according to a company news release.

Oshkosh Corp. has announced that its defense arm Oshkosh Defense recently produced the 10,000th Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV).

The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict.

Corporation says this significant milestone represents over a decade of proprietary experience in designing, building, and delivering the world’s most capable light tactical vehicle.

Since the program was awarded to Oshkosh Defense in August 2015, the company has built a robust, dependable supply chain; optimized its manufacturing process and maximized efficiencies; and provided JLTVs at a contractual price substantially lower than the Government cost estimate.

“This milestone is a true testament to the pride and dedication that our team members have in the JLTV program which has become a central piece of the U.S. military’s ground force,” said George Mansfield, Vice President and General Manager of Joint Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “Producing the 10,000th JLTV in under five years is further evidence of our ability to meet the demands of our domestic and international customers by providing the world’s most capable light tactical vehicle at a great price. We’re excited to continue working with our military customer to further refine and expand the platform.”

To date, Oshkosh Defense has received orders for 18,126 JLTVs for a total contract value over $6 Billion. Over 6,500 of those vehicles have been fielded with Warfighters around the globe, including over 30 U.S. and international military installations.

International interest in the Oshkosh Defense JLTV also continues to grow. Oshkosh Defense has received orders or commitments from seven NATO and non-NATO allies including United Kingdom, Belgium, Montenegro, Slovenia, Lithuania, Brazil, and North Macedonia.