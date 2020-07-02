Thursday, July 2, 2020
Oshkosh receives new Army’s contracts for production and retrofit of JLTVs

Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Scott Sturkol

Oshkosh Defense LLC was awarded a $14,4 million contract modification this week to retrofit mufflers, forward facing cameras, larger rear door transparent armor and muffler robustness into the baseline configuration of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle family of vehicles.

Under the contract, from Army Contracting Command and announced on Wednesday, work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2021.

Additionally, Oshkosh Defense announced that the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal has placed an order for 248 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and associated kits.

An announced order is valued at $127 million and includes vehicles for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of State.

“The JLTV was designed to provide our troops with unmatched mission capabilities,” said George Mansfield, vice president and general manager of joint programs for Oshkosh Defense. “And while adversaries, terrains, and tactics have all evolved immensely since the vehicle’s conception, the JLTV’s flexible design allows the light tactical vehicle fleet to evolve at a similar pace.”

The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, according to the Army.

JLTVs give service members more options in a protected mobility solution that is also the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks.

Executive Editor
