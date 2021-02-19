OSCE spotted Russian advanced radar station in Ukraine

Citing a report from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Mil.in.ua reported that Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine has spotted a Russian advanced radar station in Ukraine.

A statement from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), which is charged with monitoring the implementation of the so-called Minsk II agreement, which is supposed to help deescalate the conflict in Donbas, claims that the Russian Kasta-2E1 radar system has been spotted at the training range near n. Bugaivka (37 km on the southwest of Luhansk).

An SMM mini-UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) spotted the Russian 51U6 Kasta-2E1 radar system on 15 February, according to a recent OSCE report.

The Kasta -2E1 (NATO: Flat Face E) is an advanced Russian radar system consists of one truck that carries the antenna and its peripheral equipment, a diesel-electric power plant mounted on another truck and two single-axle trailers carry auxiliary equipment.

According to Ausairpower.net, the Kasta 2E1 is the latest incarnations of the well-established Russian Flat Face and Squat Eye family of semi-mobile UHF band tactical acquisition radars.

In addition, earlier in November 2020, the OSCE SMM spotted a modern Russian Navodchik-2 ground drone control station for unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine.