Numerica develops new 3D radar for Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Numerica has announced that it developed a new 3D radar for Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) and other short-range defense missions.

The company introducing Spyglass Short Range Surveillance Radar as a new solution to fill the need for exceptional C-UAS detection and tracking performance.

As noted by the company, the new 3D radar system will be available soon for a broad set of applications including facility security, border surveillance, convoy and vehicle protection, air space monitoring and more.

“Spyglass was born out of our first-hand experience with gaps in the short-range radar market,” Nate Knight, vice president of air and missile defense at Numerica, said. “The rapidly-growing autonomous drone threat presented an opportunity to turn our attention to building a new radar from the ground up that would leverage our decades of experience solving critical air and missile defense problems and applying our proven radar processing and tracking technologies in new ways.”

Spyglass is designed to detect and track small, autonomous, UAS beyond three and a half kilometers with precise measurements to support a range of mitigation techniques. With a high degree of configurability and out-of-the-box support for distributed operations, Spyglass’ software-driven control capabilities will enable seamless integration into layered defense systems.

“We carefully selected partners for this effort who could support the delivery and integration of Spyglass to key military customers and also leverage the best in U.S. manufacturing talent,” Jeff Poore, president of Numerica, said. “We have collaborated with respected partners including Liteye Systems and NEOTech to bring to life this 3D radar solution urgently needed by the U.S. Armed Forces.”

Liteye Systems, a world leader and technology solutions provider and integrator of military and commercial solutions based in Centennial, Colo., will be the exclusive distributor of Spyglass for Numerica. As an industry expert, Liteye will provide seamless sales support, qualified field service and expert maintenance to ensure the best performance and experience for Spyglass end-users. In collaboration to bring Spyglass to market, both Numerica and Liteye have built a solid foundation for delivering the next generation of C-UAS solutions.

“Numerica has developed an extremely advanced radar solution that comes from deep-rooted experience working with the U.S. military since 1996,” stated Kenneth Geyer, CEO of Liteye Systems. “This 3D radar is uniquely designed from the warfighter’s standpoint and Liteye is excited to be part of this program.”