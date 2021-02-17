Next generation Nimr’s combat vehicles will debut at IDEX 2021

NIMR, the leading manufacturer of combat-proven wheeled military vehicles, has confirmed that it will reveal its second generation of AJBAN 4×4 and HAFEET 6×6 platforms at the 15th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from Feb. 21 to 25, 2021.

As noted by the company, the cutting-edge MK2 versions boast enhanced maintainability, advanced blast mitigation and ballistic protection and a doubled maximum payload capacity.

Over the past 20 years, NIMR’s business has grown from strength to strength, with its vehicles building a reputation for their versatility, ruggedness and exceptional performance in some of the world’s harshest environments. Highly customisable, NIMR platforms are renowned for their plug-and-play electronic architecture that allows for seamless integration of multiple weapons and mission systems.

In 2014, NIMR started off with producing 2 vehicles a month and has now increased the production to more than 100 vehicles a month. In 2015, NIMR delivered more than 500 vehicles and achieved an important milestone in its history with the 1,000th vehicle in 2016.

Today, NIMR has a portfolio of 20+ mission-proven military vehicles capable of addressing the most demanding duty-cycle requirements across complex mission-critical scenarios and has the largest facility among similar military vehicle manufacturers in the region.

Over the years, NIMR has successfully grown its global footprint through joint ventures and partnerships with defense operators in countries the Visegrád Group of nations (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia). The company also offered its vehicles to Baltic forces.