New Russian 152mm self-propelled howitzer unveiled for first time

For the first time, the Burevestnik Central Research Institute, part of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec, has released a photo of the newest Russian 152mm Malva wheeled self-propelled howitzer.

The previously secret development is shown publicly for the first time. This is a new Russian artillery system that based on the BAZ-6010 8×8 chassis.

The 2S43 ‘Malva’ is designated to destroy a potential enemy’s command posts, communications centers, artillery and mortar batteries, armor, including tanks, anti-tank weapons, air and ballistic missile defense systems and manpower.

The Malva is armed with a 152mm gun with a rate of fire of over 8 rounds per minute, which is higher than the speed of other artillery systems. This rate of fire is ensured by the special design of the gun-loading mechanism. The howitzer’s weapon suite also includes a remotely-controlled station.

The new artillery system lighter, more mobile and easier to be transported by aircraft, which expands the range of its missions and the promptness of their fulfillment.