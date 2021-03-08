Monday, March 8, 2021
New renders reveal Ukraine’s secret tank project

By Dylan Malyasov
Rendering of Object 477 by the xmszeon.

Chinese designer has released a rendering of what appears to be its vision for concept under the secret Object 477 project developed by the Ukrainian state-owned companies Kharkiv Morozov Design Bureau (KMDB).

These alleged renders of the Ukrainian Object 477 future tank hint that, at least on the outside, the tank’s most significant features include its unmanned turret.

Object 477 is a Ukrainian project of a next-generation tank that was developed by the KMDB between 1993 and 2000.

According to open sources, the Object 477 tank is fitted with a turret mounting a 152 mm 2A73 smoothbore gun fed by an automatic loader. The turret carries a total of 42 rounds of ammunition, including 10 ready-to-use ammunition (1,8m  in length) in a special rotary loader. The main gun allows the firing of the long-range anti-tank guided missiles. The tank also fitted with secondary weapons including a 30 mm single-barrel automatic cannon.

The hull is equipped with a modular armour system made of steel, titanium, ceramics and composite materials. Its forward and lateral portions are covered with reactive armour to provide added protection against anti-tank rocket-propelled grenades.

Rendering of Object 477 by the xmszeon.

Rendering of Object 477 by the xmszeon.

Meanwhile, currently, secret Ukrainian tanks are stored at the secret testing base of the KMDB. Also, three prototypes were sent to Russia, where they were tested and possibly became the basis for their own project called Armata.

