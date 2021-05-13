New Jaguar combat vehicle has fired MMP for the first time

The new French Jaguar armoured reconnaissance and combat vehicle (EBRC) has test-fired MMP medium-range missile, for the first time.

On 14 April, the French defense procurement agency (DGA) carried out the firing at their Land Techniques Test Centre as part of the Jaguar qualification. Launched from the retractable pod on the Jaguar’s turret in a two-missile configuration, the MMP successfully hit its target.

The integration of MMP onto JAGUAR is being carried out in stages during qualification. This firing is the first stage, successfully demonstrating hitting a fixed target. The system will offer the capability to destroy fixed or mobile hardened land targets, including up to the latest generation of tanks. Targeting will be direct or beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS). It will also be precise and with minimal collateral damage, qualities that characterize the MMP.

MMP’s capabilities – integrated into the Jaguar’s turret by Nexter, alongside the remote-controlled weapon station developed by Arquus, the Scorpion common vetronics solution developed by Thales and the 40mm cannon developed by CTAI – gives the Jaguar a key role in collaborative combat.

During this demonstration, the Optrolead PASEO battlefield surveillance sight interfaced with the missile system, offering real-time optronic acquisition by day and by night. This gives the Jaguar excellent long-range observation and identification capabilities.

Frédéric Michaud, Head of Battlefield Sector for Sales & Business Development at MBDA, said: “This firing marks an important first step of the work conducted with Nexter to develop the Jaguar turret and integrate the MMP into a weapon system built on the latest technological solutions. This two-missile turret configuration considerably expands the vehicle’s firepower.”

David Marquette, Jaguar project manager at Nexter, hailed the exceptional work of the program team on this critically important system integration project: “This marks a major milestone, demonstrating the technical skills of our teams in designing and developing an operational capability unlike any other in the world.”