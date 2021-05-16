New deal moves U.S. Army’s newest tracked vehicle closer to initial fielding

BAE Systems Land &Armaments LP, part of the BAE Systems, was awarded a $15,7 million contract modification for spare parts necessary for initial training and fielding for Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles.

The work, which is is expected to be complete in Jan. 2023, will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, where BAE Systems builds the armored vehicles and its modernized howitzers.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

The Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle, also known as AMPV, is a family of next-generation, highly survivable vehicles essential to the future of the U.S. Army. The AMPV would replace 5 variants of the M113 Armored Personnel Carrier family of vehicles, which have been in service since the Vietnam-era.

The program is essential to the future of the Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) and will fulfill the Army’s strategy of protection, mobility, reliability, and interoperability. The AMPV will be integrated with the ABCT and is required to operate alongside the M1 Abrams tank and the M2 Bradley.

The Army has identified the AMPV as its top priority for the safety and survivability of soldiers and therefore meets tough protection requirements. The AMPV leverages aspects of the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle and M109A7 self-propelled howitzer, furthering commonality in the ABCT fleet of vehicles.

The BAE Systems-manufactured AMPV has already begun production qualification testing and has continued live-fire testing ahead of the operational evaluation.

The first fielding for AMPV is projected in the second quarter of FY23, roughly a year after the start of the IOT&E, according to the Army’s Program Executive Office for Ground Combat Systems (PEO GCS).