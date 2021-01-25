New Chinese 155mm self-propelled howitzer spotted on public roads

Chinese latest 155mm tracked self-propelled howitzer has been spotted being towed on a trailer.

The new self-propelled howitzer reportable developed by the People’s Liberation Army of China to replace the PLZ-05.

Local sources reported that a new artillery gun system designed to provide effective and deep fire support across theaters and to engage enemy artillery and mortar batteries and other armored vehicles. It features an automatic gun-laying system, an automatic ammunition loading system, a digitized control board.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

However, no official details of the new Chinese self-propelled howitzer have been disclosed and unwanted ‘leak’ on social media don’t no further information.

As to PLZ-05, this is the primary indirect fire support system of the People’s Liberation Army of China. The development of the PLZ-05 reportedly began in the mid-1990s, it was a further development of the PLZ45 and the first prototype was completed in 2003. The PLZ-05 is armed with a 155 mm/L52 howitzer. It is a modified version of the AH2 towed howitzer.

Chinese state media reported that the PLZ-05 can fire the WS-35 shell, a 40 lb (18 kg) guided munition with an accuracy of 40 m (130 ft) and a max range reported to be 100 km (62 mi).