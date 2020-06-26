Sunday, June 28, 2020
type here...

Morocco to receive 24 new AH-64E Apache helicopters in latest configuration

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Capt. Stephen James

Recommended

Army

Morocco cleared to buy American-made 70–ton armored beasts

Morocco has been cleared to buy the 70-tons M88A2 HERCULES recovery vehicles for an estimated value of $239.35 million. The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency...
View Post
Army

U.S. State Department approves sale of TOW-2 anti-tank missiles to Morocco

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible  $776 million sale of various TOW-2A missiles to Morocco, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Thursday...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. State Dept approves possible $3.7 Billion sale of F-16 aircraft to Morocco

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $3.787 billion sale to Morocco of 25  F-16C/D Block 72 fighter aircraft, the Defense Security Cooperation...
View Post
Aviation

Moroccan Mirage F1 fighter crashed after a technical malfunction

A Dassault Mirage F1 air-superiority fighter and attack aircraft crashed after a technical malfunction in Morocco on 21 January.
View Post
Army

Morocco already has received at least 127 Abrams tanks

The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces have already taken delivery of at least 127 M1A1 Abrams tanks from the USA, according to an 8 August report by the...
View Post
Subscribe

The Kingdom of Morocco will receive 24 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in the latest configuration, according to the U.S. aerospace giant news release.

“This is another step forward in our long partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco,” said Jeff Shockey, vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Defense, Space & Security and Government Services. “Worldwide demand for the Apache is growing and we are proud to provide this best-in-class capability to Morocco.”

The AH-64E is the current evolution of the Apache that designed and equipped with an open systems architecture including the latest communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems. It has an improved Modernized Target Acquisition Designation System that provides day, night and all-weather target information, as well as night vision navigation capability. In addition to classifying ground and air targets, the Fire Control Radar has been updated to operate in a maritime environment.

- Advertisement -

Boeing will build and deliver the new Moroccan Apaches under a contract with the U.S. Army through the U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sales process.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency initially reported the State Department had approved a possible $4.25 billion sale of 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and related equipment for an estimated to Morocco. The pending deal included 24 new Apache helicopters with an option for 12 more, as well as 79 T700-GE-701D engines and 36 AN/ASQ-170 modernized target acquisition and designation/AN/AAR-11 modernized pilot night vision sensors, plus fire control radars, radar electronic units and onboard capabilities for manned-unmanned teaming, according to a press release issued last year by the DSCA.

Boeing’s partnership with Morocco spans decades. The company is committed to developing Morocco’s supply chain and future workforce. Boeing is a partner of the MATIS Aerospace joint venture, which produces airplane wire bundles and harnesses. In 2016, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kingdom to create an ecosystem of aircraft equipment suppliers. Boeing also supports the country’s future workforce through partnerships with Education for Employment (EFE) Morocco and the INJAZ Al-Maghrib association.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

Egypt reportedly signed contract for 500 T-90MS main battle tanks

The Egyptian Ministry of Defence and Military Production concluded an agreement with Russia’s Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) corporation and arms export agency Rosoboronexport to license-build 500...
Read more
Aviation

German, Spanish Eurofighters will receive the world’s most capable fighter jet radar

European aerospace giant Airbus announced that German and Spanish Eurofighter fighter jet will be equipped with the world's most capable fighter jet radar. The company’s...
Read more
Aviation

Russian Su-30 fighters intercepts U.S. reconnaissance planes over Black Sea

In a release late Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its Su-30 fighter jet intercepted three U.S. aircraft over the Black Sea and "escorted" them...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors intercepts Russian maritime patrol aircraft

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft intercepted two Russian IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft off the coast of Alaska in international airspace, according to...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors intercepts Russian maritime patrol aircraft

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft intercepted two Russian IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft off the coast of Alaska in international airspace, according to...
Read more
Army

Spanish Army deploys Pizarro VCI/C armoured fighting vehicle to Latvia

The Spanish version of the Ascod armoured fighting vehicles, called Pizarro, were deployed to Latvia. The Pizarro VCI/C vehicles designed and manufactured by General Dynamics...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army expects to receive new multirole missile system in 2023

The U.S. Army has provided another update on the plan to extend the firing range of the current Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS,...
Read more
Army

Egypt reportedly signed contract for 500 T-90MS main battle tanks

The Egyptian Ministry of Defence and Military Production concluded an agreement with Russia’s Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) corporation and arms export agency Rosoboronexport to license-build 500...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine