Morocco to receive 24 new AH-64E Apache helicopters in latest configuration

The Kingdom of Morocco will receive 24 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in the latest configuration, according to the U.S. aerospace giant news release.

“This is another step forward in our long partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco,” said Jeff Shockey, vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Defense, Space & Security and Government Services. “Worldwide demand for the Apache is growing and we are proud to provide this best-in-class capability to Morocco.”

The AH-64E is the current evolution of the Apache that designed and equipped with an open systems architecture including the latest communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems. It has an improved Modernized Target Acquisition Designation System that provides day, night and all-weather target information, as well as night vision navigation capability. In addition to classifying ground and air targets, the Fire Control Radar has been updated to operate in a maritime environment.

- Advertisement -

Boeing will build and deliver the new Moroccan Apaches under a contract with the U.S. Army through the U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sales process.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency initially reported the State Department had approved a possible $4.25 billion sale of 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and related equipment for an estimated to Morocco. The pending deal included 24 new Apache helicopters with an option for 12 more, as well as 79 T700-GE-701D engines and 36 AN/ASQ-170 modernized target acquisition and designation/AN/AAR-11 modernized pilot night vision sensors, plus fire control radars, radar electronic units and onboard capabilities for manned-unmanned teaming, according to a press release issued last year by the DSCA.

Boeing’s partnership with Morocco spans decades. The company is committed to developing Morocco’s supply chain and future workforce. Boeing is a partner of the MATIS Aerospace joint venture, which produces airplane wire bundles and harnesses. In 2016, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kingdom to create an ecosystem of aircraft equipment suppliers. Boeing also supports the country’s future workforce through partnerships with Education for Employment (EFE) Morocco and the INJAZ Al-Maghrib association.