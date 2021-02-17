Milrem Robotics to showcase robotic fighting vehicle at IDEX 2021

Estonian manufacturer Milrem Robotics will be highlighting its new Type-X robotic combat vehicle (RCV) at the biennial International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) this year.

The medium class Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle system integrated with a modern weapon will be displayed at the IDEX 2021 for the first time.

A robotic combat vehicle can be equipped with a cannon with a caliber of up to 50 mm in order to perform on an equal footing with a unit equipped with infantry fighting vehicles in tactical and fire terms.

Also in launcher variant, the Type-X with a Multi Canister Launcher can be equipped with two of UVision’s already operational Loitering Munition Systems: The Hero-120, with its anti-tank warhead and up to one hour of flight time, and the Hero-400EC, capable of destroying fortified targets, with up to two operational hours. The Type-X can be equipped with a 40 km range communication antenna, located on a telescopic rising mast, improving the operator’s control of the system.

The vehicle will be equipped with intelligent features such as follow me, waypoint navigation and obstacle detection. However, Milrem calls the key innovation a completely new approach, allowing remote control at higher speeds.

“The Type-X provides means to breach enemy defensive positions with minimal risk to own troops. If a RCV is lost, its replacement will become purely a logistical nuance, however, lives will have been saved,” said Milrem Robotics Chief Executive Officer, Kuldar Väärsi.

The maximum speed of the car is 80 km / h on paved roads and 50 km / h off-road. The low weight (12 tonnes) of the Type-X and high engine power, coupled with efficient power management, provide excellent off-road capability, while the low headroom and rear engine position ensure low visibility in the visible and thermal range.

To develop the Type-X RCV Milrem Robotics utilized its knowledge gained from developing its flagship product the THeMIS Unmanned Ground Vehicle, intended to support dismounted troops, that has already been acquired by ten countries, seven of which are members of NATO.