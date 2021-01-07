Milrem Robotics shows first-ever footage of its Type-X robotic combat vehicle

Milrem Robotics, the Estonian-based company known for its THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles, has unveiled new video footage of its new medium-class Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle.

The short clip released Wednesday showed initial mobility tests of Type-X RCV that designed to support mechanized units.

According to a company news release, the Type-X will become an intelligent wingman to main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles capable of taking on the most dangerous tasks and positions, which result in lower lethality risk.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The Type-X will provide equal or overmatching firepower and tactical usage to a unit equipped with Infantry Fighting vehicles. It provides means to breach enemy defensive positions with minimal risk for own troops and replacing a lost RCV is purely a logistical nuance,” said Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics.

The Type-X can be fitted with a cannon up to 50 mm. With up to a 30 mm cannon the RCV is also airdroppable – the C-130J and the KC-390 can carry one Type-X, an A400M two and a C-17 5 of them.

“The vehicle will be equipped with intelligent functions such as follow-me, waypoint navigation, and obstacle detection with Artificial Intelligence being part of the algorithms,” Väärsi said. “Also, Milrem Robotics’ software developers have taken a totally new and innovative approach to allow remote controlled operations on higher speeds.”

The low weight of 12 tons of the Type-X and high power with efficient power management provide a superior terrain capability and its low height of 2.2 m and a rear engine provide low visual and heat signature.

In addition, the Type-X is approximately three to four times lighter and its cost significantly lower than that of a conventional IFV. It has been designed with intelligent predictive maintenance combined with a Health and Usage Monitoring System and Line Replacement Unit principle to ensure a low Through Lifecycle Cost and logistic footprint. Also, its hybrid powertrain and rubber tracks will reduce lifecycle costs significantly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34-NWYQ0L0c&feature=emb_logo