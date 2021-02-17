Milanion to unveils its new UGV during live demos at IDEX 2021

UAE-Based Milanion Group plans to unveil its new family of fully modular Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) equipped with proven world-class technology and performance at International Defense Exhibition & Conference (IDEX 2021).

The group will display fully amphibious and modular AGEMA modular UGV during live demos.

Milanion says that with end-user operational feedback in mind, the AGEMA boasts complete versatility, agility and control even in the most extreme and hostile situations.

Equipped with the ability to traverse different terrains, the AGEMA can be teleoperated or used autonomously via pre-planned paths and configured with wheels or tracks for the relevant operational needs.

The AGEMA’s innovative triple-differential Admiral transmission with independent steering brakes allows increased steering efficiency by bringing more and constant power to the wheels, which in turn allows better control and smoother turns.

The Briggs & Stratton Vanguard Marine 40hp EFI engine provides excellent fuel efficiency and reliability in any conditions. The vehicle can be fitted with a number of payloads and accessories.

As noted by the company, the ultra-versatile AGEMA is a fully modular UGV equipped with proven world-class technology and performance; designed to support a range of critical missions. Available in 8×8 and 6×6 drivetrains, the AGEMA’s multi-role platform is fitted with a customisable deck that can be adapted to any mission-specific payload.

Mission profiles include; logistic support and force protection, ISR, Drone Launch and Anti-Drone Systems, Anti-Tank Support, Medevac, Route Inspection and Clearance, Mesh Communications, Border Protection, Critical Infrastructure Security and Protection, Fire & Rescue.