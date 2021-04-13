Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Meme humor helps Ukrainian cope with fears of possible Russian offensive

By Dylan Malyasov
Meme by Roman Naumov

Ukraine has been locked in a conflict with Russian-backed separatists since 2014, and last week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of building up troops on his country’s border, near territories controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

Ukrainian officials are worried that Russia plans to invade their country, so locals have taken to online memes that often go viral to relieve the stress and suppress the activity of Russian propaganda on the Internet.

Among the memes circulating on the Ukrainian segment of social media, there is now a piece of funny news about the deploying of U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bombers to a former military base in Bila Tserkva, near Kyiv.

The funny news drew a quick response on social media, and users have fun with the fake news of the deployment of modern Western military aircraft to Bila Tserkva.

And the internet had some fun. It started with a posted video of supposedly spotted B-2 bombers in Bila Tserkva.

One person wrote on Facebook: “We managed to get sensational footage, but while we are looking for a good lawyer for him, we will be grateful for the recommendations. In the meantime, we are in a hurry to share photos with our subscribers.”

He also shared images of alleged B-2 bombers in hangars and F-16 and F-35 fighters on the runway.

