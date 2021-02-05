Lockheed Martin successfully tests MoRFIUS counter-unmanned aerial system

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has successfully tested the Mobile Radio Frequency-Integrated Unmanned Aircraft System Suppressor (MoRFIUS) counter-unmanned aerial system.
Lockheed Martin says the new system built with the expeditionary force in mind to provide a critical layer of protection in the sky.
The MoRFIUS is a high power microwave-based counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) interceptor designed to defeat drone swarms in flight. It uses high-power microwave technology to effective and affordable knock dozens of drones out of the sky in a short time.
U.S. Army officials reported that MoRFIUS in tube-launchable version already being tested with other United States Department of Defense air-defense systems.
To validate that MoRFIUS would be a good fit, the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) will conduct a four-part evaluation of the prototype. The evaluation is expected to culminate with a guided flight test where Soldiers would operate the full system in a field-based scenario and provide feedback on the suitability and effectiveness of the system and training materials.
WATCH: MoRFIUS™ counter-unmanned aerial system successfully intercepts a target.
As emerging threats like drone swarms advance, our defensive technologies are built with the expeditionary force in mind to provide a critical layer of protection in the sky. pic.twitter.com/5FIW2c8H38
