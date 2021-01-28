Lockheed Martin gets $49M production contract for AH-1Z targeting system

The U.S. Defense Department awarded the AH-1Z targeting system production contract to Lockheed Martin Corp.

The deal, which is a modification to a previous contract, worth almost $49.6 million and adds scope for the production and delivery of 19 AN/AAQ-30A target sight systems for AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopters.

The $49.6 million agreement between the U.S. Navy and Lockheed Martin adds scope for the production and delivery of 19 AN/AAQ-30A Target Sight Systems; 14 for the government of Bahrain and five for the government of the Czech Republic.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements, work will be performed in Orlando, Florida; Burlington, Ontario, Canada; Merrimack, New Hampshire; Ocala, Florida; Santa Barbara, California; and various locations within the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed in January 2023.

Also added that Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $7,433,265 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The AN/AAQ-30A Target Sight System (TSS) is the multi-sensor electro-optical/infrared fire control system for the U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z attack helicopter.

TSS’ advanced sensors provide pilots with enhanced capabilities to acquire, track and designate targets at maximum weapon range, significantly enhancing platform survivability

and lethality.

Lockheed Martin says the TSS is one of several high-performance stabilized targeting systems designed, manufactured, tested and supported by the corporation.

The Bell AH-1Z Viper is an improved version of the first ever attack helicopter, the AH-1 Cobra. It is also called Zulu Cobra. The latest AH-1Z Viper is a result of AH-1 helicopter upgrade program for the US Marine Corps.