Friday, June 12, 2020

#DefenceBlog - follow to keep what is going in the military community

type here...
- Advertisement -

Lockheed Martin gets $1,04 billion for Patriot PAC-3

NewsArmy
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo/Tech. Sgt. Marie Brown

Recommended

Army

Pentagon awards $2,5 billion contract for new double V-hull Strykers

The U.S. Department of Defense said Wednesday that General Dynamics Land Systems won a $2,47 billion contract for the production of new double V-hull...
View Post
Army

National Guard deployed to Boston to help quell riots

The U.S. National Guard members arrived in Boston late Sunday night to help quell riots that erupted in the city. Clashes with police, vandalism and...
View Post
Army

U.S. National Guard to deploy troops across 15 states

According to latest media reports, hundreds of people were arrested as protesters and police clashed in cities across America after the killing of George...
View Post
Army

Greywolf Brigade receives newest version of M1A2 main battle tank

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf” has received the advanced version of M1A2 Abrams main battle tank. The Greywolf Brigade tweeted images of their...
View Post
Army

General Dynamics secures $3,4 billion contract for Hydra rockets

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, was awarded a $3,4 billion contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command on...
View Post
Subscribe

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract modification for the production and supply of new Patriot PAC-3 surface-to-air missile defense system.

The contract modification, from U.S. Army Contracting Command and announced on Wednesday, is valued at more than $1,04 billion. The company contracted for incidental services, hardware, facilities, equipment, and all technical, planning, management, manufacturing, and testing efforts to produce Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles.

PAC-3 is a surface-to-air missile defense system, which provides a highly reactive hit-to-kill capability in both range and altitude while operating in all environments. It is designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft.

- Advertisement -

PAC-3 protects ground forces and critical assets at all echelons from advanced aircraft to cruise missiles and tactical-ballistic missiles.

Patriot, along with other missile defense systems, are included in the Army Air and Missile Defense 2028, which provides the Army’s overarching vision for the AMD force, describes how the AMD force is postured to support the Army and joint forces, and articulates what must be accomplished to achieve the 2028 desired end state of preventing and defeating adversary air and missile attacks through a combination of deterrence, active and passive defense, and support to attack operations.

The U.S. Department of Defense also awarded Lockheed Martin Corp contract to produce PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and associated equipment.

The contract, announced on 30 April, is valued at $6.07 billion and will run through to fiscal year 23 contract years.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

India deploys main battle tanks closer to Chinese border

The Indian Army has deployed more tanks closer to the Chinese border in the Himalayas following conflict at the Pangong Tso lake. On May 5,...
Read more
Army

Russia to unveil new version of Pantsir during massive military parade in Moscow

Russia plans to unveil its new advanced version of the "infamous" Pantsir anti-aircraft gun-missile (AAGM) system during the upcoming massive military parade in Moscow’s...
Read more
Aviation

Boeing shows how F-15QA fighter is painted in Qatar livery

A short video from the U.S. aerospace giant Boeing demonstrates how the F-15QA fighter jet is painted in its custom livery. "The most advanced F-15 fighter jet ever...
Read more
Army

Pentagon awards $2,5 billion contract for new double V-hull Strykers

The U.S. Department of Defense said Wednesday that General Dynamics Land Systems won a $2,47 billion contract for the production of new double V-hull...
Read more

Related News

Army

Idaho National Guard reportedly sends 400 Soldiers to Washington D.C.

The Idaho National Guard has sent several hundred Soldiers to Washington D.C. to control George Floyd protesters. In a release late Friday, National Guard said...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Customs and Border Protection taps Sierra Nevada for additional Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) with a contract for two additional Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA). “We are honored...
Read more
Army

Russia to unveil new version of Pantsir during massive military parade in Moscow

Russia plans to unveil its new advanced version of the "infamous" Pantsir anti-aircraft gun-missile (AAGM) system during the upcoming massive military parade in Moscow’s...
Read more
Army

Pentagon awards $2,5 billion contract for new double V-hull Strykers

The U.S. Department of Defense said Wednesday that General Dynamics Land Systems won a $2,47 billion contract for the production of new double V-hull...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine