Lockheed Martin gets $1,04 billion for Patriot PAC-3

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract modification for the production and supply of new Patriot PAC-3 surface-to-air missile defense system.

The contract modification, from U.S. Army Contracting Command and announced on Wednesday, is valued at more than $1,04 billion. The company contracted for incidental services, hardware, facilities, equipment, and all technical, planning, management, manufacturing, and testing efforts to produce Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles.

PAC-3 is a surface-to-air missile defense system, which provides a highly reactive hit-to-kill capability in both range and altitude while operating in all environments. It is designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft.

PAC-3 protects ground forces and critical assets at all echelons from advanced aircraft to cruise missiles and tactical-ballistic missiles.

Patriot, along with other missile defense systems, are included in the Army Air and Missile Defense 2028, which provides the Army’s overarching vision for the AMD force, describes how the AMD force is postured to support the Army and joint forces, and articulates what must be accomplished to achieve the 2028 desired end state of preventing and defeating adversary air and missile attacks through a combination of deterrence, active and passive defense, and support to attack operations.

The U.S. Department of Defense also awarded Lockheed Martin Corp contract to produce PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and associated equipment.

The contract, announced on 30 April, is valued at $6.07 billion and will run through to fiscal year 23 contract years.