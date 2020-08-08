Saturday, August 8, 2020
Lithuanian Army receives additional Javelin missiles

Photo by Giedrė Alkema

Lithuanian Armed Forces have received the United States of America additional Javelin man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile systems, according to U.S. Embassy in Vilnius.

Javelin missile supplement worth of a little over $31 million has been handed over to Lithuania as part of the assistance.

Lithuania is planned to acquire missiles for USD 104 million over the next decade, the sum includes a USD 13 million procurement contract signed back in late 2019. The systems will be assigned to different units of the Lithuanian Land Force as part of the steps to strengthen the defense capabilities of Lithuania.


“The U.S. is Lithuania’s strategic partner and key ally for the Baltic security. The Javelin anti-tank missile system provided by the U.S. particularly increases the long-term combat capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces and the deterrent effect,” Vice Minister of National Defence Eimutis Misiūnas said.

“I applaud Lithuania’s ongoing efforts to modernize and improve its Armed Forces capabilities,” said Ambassador Gilchrist. “These Javelin missiles will increase Lithuania’s interoperability with U.S. military forces and, above all, they signify the United States’ unwavering commitment to the security of our valued Allies.”

The Javelin Close Combat Missile System is a medium-range tactical missile system that provides the troops with precision direct-fire effects to defeat main battle tanks and other armored vehicles as well as personnel and equipment in fortifications or in the open. Javelin is highly effective against a variety of targets at extended ranges during day or night operations, and under battlefield obscurants, adverse weather and multiple countermeasure conditions. The system’s soft-launch feature permits firing from enclosures commonly found in complex urban terrain, while its modular design allows the system to evolve to meet changing threats and requirements via both software and hardware upgrades.

The system consists of a reusable command launch unit (CLU) and a modular missile encased in a disposable launch tube assembly.

