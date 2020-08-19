Libyan GNA fighters seized Russian made Mi-17 helicopter near Sirte

Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Tuesday discovered and seized Russian made Mi-17 helicopter that made an emergency landing near the city of Sirte.

“A Russian made Mi-17 helicopter abandoned by the Haftar militias after an emergency landing was discovered and seized by the GNA in West Sirte,” the Clash Report tweeted.

Local sources reported that Libya’s eastern-based military leader Khalifa Haftar Mi-17 helicopter made an emergency landing after a technical malfunction.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The helicopter was discovered by the Turkish surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle.

The Libyan government is fighting an insurgency by rebel forces under Gen Khalifa Haftar, based in eastern Libya and Turkey extends its support to the Libyan government.