Lebanon to receive more U.S. vehicles to fight militants

The Pentagon’s top arms broker announced that the U.S. State Department has cleared the sale of M1152 High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) to Lebanon.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced this week that State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Lebanon of up to 300 M1152 HMMWVs and related equipment for an estimated cost of $55.5 million.

Lebanon will receive additional vehicles from the U.S. to help in the fight against Islamist militants streaming in from across the restive border with Syria.

According to the military’s DSCA, the complete package includes spare and repair parts, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training equipment, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support.

“The proposed sale will provide sufficient modern transport vehicles to improve Lebanon’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to move troops and supplies around the country to counter violent extremist organizations and to secure its border,” the DSCA notice says. ” Lebanon will have no difficulty absorbing this additional equipment and services into its armed forces as they currently operate over one thousand (1,000) HMMWVs of various variants.”

The M1152 HMMWV is a cargo/troop carrier configuration of the HMMWV family, used primarily to transport personnel, but could also be used as a shelter carrier. The M1152 as the other members of the HMMWV is manufactured by the American Company AM General.