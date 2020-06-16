‘Leaked’ image allegedly shows Milrem Robotics’ fighting vehicle with new multi-role turret

The new image shared on the official Twitter account of the Milrem Robotics this morning are currently stoking speculation about possible equipped of its new Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) with multi-role turret.

The new system is supposed to replace conventional fighting vehicles that are used to transport soldiers. This means decreasing the number of soldiers on the battlefield and keeping the needed amount of humans away from harm’s way, while preserving the same fighting power.

The image itself is probably just a demonstration of the concept and was later deleted.

The images depict a new modern fighting vehicle with probably Cockerill Protected Weapon Station (CPWS) Gen. 2 remotely operated weapon station.

The world’s most modern robotic fighting vehicle intended to reduce the number of troops on the battlefield is being developed by #Swedish and #Estonian #engineers.https://t.co/H73Nk90WwR — Milrem Robotics (@MilremR) June 16, 2020

The vehicle is being developed keeping in mind the requirements of different armed forces, including the US Army who is already looking into procuring this type of vehicles.

The company plans to have an operational prototype of the vehicle completed by fall 2020.

“It has been an exceptional experience seeing how teams in Örnsköldsvik and Tallinn work together and complement each other while creating something so innovative,” said Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotic. “We will continue to grow our team and our capabilities in Estonia, Sweden and elsewhere,” he added.

Milrem Robotics’ mission it to retrieve people from danger areas and liberate them from dirty, dull, and dangerous tasks. Its best known for its smaller unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) the THeMIS, on which development started late 2014.