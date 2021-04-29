Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan soldiers involved in border clashes

On 29 April, heavy fighting reportedly erupted on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Local media reported that military units of both sides are involved in the exchanges of fire.

Shooting has broken out on the border between the Central Asian states of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan over a dispute over land and water rights.

The Kyrgyz Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported on Thursday that the aggravation of the situation was caused by the provocative actions of the citizens of Tajikistan, who started throwing stones at the citizens of Kyrgyzstan and their homes.

“The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is tense. It was not possible to contact the leadership of the border department of the Republic of Tajikistan by phone, phone calls remained unanswered,” the Kyrgyz border service stressed.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held a meeting with the government on the situation on the border with Tajikistan. It was decided to create a working group to regulate the situation. It will be headed by First Deputy Prime Minister.

For its part, on Wednesday, the press center of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan reported that seven citizens of Tajikistan were injured during the conflict at the Golovnoy water distribution point, which was “instigated by Kyrgyz citizens.”

It is also reported that both sides are deploying additional troops into the border area.

O exército do Quirguistão está enviando reforços para a região de #Batken que faz fronteira com o Tajiquistão#Kyrgyzstan #Tajikistan pic.twitter.com/ZNy78UZkbJ — Conflitos e Guerras (@ConflitoeGuerrA) April 29, 2021

From the Tajik side to the border with Kyrgyzstan, equipment is also being pulled together. pic.twitter.com/7wes6D7I4Y — Davit Beglaryan (@beglaryan_davit) April 29, 2021