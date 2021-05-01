Kosovo gets first Bastion armored personnel carriers from AM General

AM General delivered its first Bastion armored personnel carriers to the Kosovo Ministry of Interior (MOI) for use with their police special forces.

As noted by the company, the delivery ceremony for three Bastion vehicles marked the first completed order stemming out of a partnership agreement with Arquus, a French defense manufacturer of military mobility solutions.

“We are honored to have been selected by the Kosovo Police Service to provide a critical mobility solution in support of their law enforcement mission, continuing our long-held relationship with the region” said Nguyen Trinh, AM General Executive Vice President of International Defense. “This delivery serves as an example of the importance of our strategic partnership with Arquus to meet the demands of our international customers.”

Developed by Arquus, the Bastion is a 4×4, 12-ton personnel carrier that combines tactical performance, robust capability, high internal space and payload and simplified maintenance. It features an armored hull that provides protection against ballistic threats, mines, and IEDs.

AM General recognized the strategic value that a vehicle like Bastion can have on the region and facilitated the sale of the vehicle to the Kosovo MOI. Having strong relationships in the region through the sale of its own battle-proven vehicles, the partnership with Arquus has given AM General’s global customers access to an even wider range of defense products.

The Bastion will continue to augment the Kosovo MOI’s strategic protection initiatives, adding to the various high-quality, robust HUMVEE vehicles delivered over the last three years including the HUMVEE 2-CT (M1152, 2-Door Cargo Truck), 4-CT (M1165, 4-Door Cargo Trucks) and 4-CT Fastback (M1151). The vehicles have various levels of armoring to support different army and police missions.