Kongsberg gets $499M contract modification for CROWS systems

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS, part of Norwegian defense company Kongsberg, has received a $499 million contract modification for the Protector Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station system, also known as CROWS.

The CROWS system is a weapon-mounted turret that adapts to four standard weapons – the M2, MK19, M240, and the M249.

The weapons system is designed to be mounted on top of a variety of combat vehicles and is remotely controlled by an operator located inside the vehicle compartment. Remote operations of the CROWS allow greater protection from direct enemy fire.

The CROWS also brings advanced night-vision capabilities that greatly increase the vessel’s ability to identify other vessels or objects on the water much quicker.

The work locations and funding, which is is expected to be complete in Sept. 2023, will be determined with each order.

Kongsberg is the world’s leading provider of Remote Weapon Systems (RWS) and has to date delivered more than 20.000 PROTECTOR Remote Weapon Systems to 26 nations.