KMW, WFEL announces new further sub-contract for British Boxer program

KMW and WFEL announced that a further sub-contract has been awarded for the UK Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle Program.

According to a recent news release, Horstman UK will supply over 250 angular gear boxes and control units for the British Army’s Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle program.

Following rigorous supply chain evaluation, Horstman was selected to ensure best value and lowest risk to the Boxer programme.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This £12 million contract award means that another significant transfer of technology to the UK will be undertaken from Horstman’s parent company, RENK, which has made all production Angle Drive Gearboxes for the Boxer vehicles to date. In close collaboration with KMW and WFEL, RENK will ensure all required technical support and investment into Horstman, to ensure that identical Boxer gearbox products are built in the UK at Horstman’s premises in Bath, following identical processes and procedures. The gearboxes will then be supplied to WFEL’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for assembly into the new Boxer vehicles being produced in Stockport.

Based in Bath, UK, Horstman is already well known for its armoured vehicle suspension systems and this Boxer contract re-kindles a significant history in producing gearboxes for battle tank turrets, tactical 4×4’s and combat engineering vehicles.

Having successfully supplied suspension systems for German Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Horstman already has established relationships with KMW’s Engineering and Delivery teams and this sub-contract for the UK Boxer gearbox programme will create or sustain up to 20 skilled roles across Horstman and its wider UK supply chain. Horstman will further expand its Inspection, Assembly, Test and Paint Teams based in Bath.

The Boxer MIV programme aims to source 60% by value of the contract from within the UK, protecting sovereign engineering and manufacturing skills and ensuring that the vehicles remain supported through their 30-year operational life.

Just like WFEL, Horstman UK counts amongst its employees a number of ex-military personnel, well versed and experienced in working with the British Army and industry alike and involvement in this UK Boxer Programme continues a long heritage of providing combat mobility solutions in support of British and allied forces.