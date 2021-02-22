Kia showcases new light military truck at IDEX 2021

South Korea’s second-largest automobile manufacturer Kia corporation unveiled its new tactical vehicle at IDEX 2021 defense show in the UAE, the largest international defense exhibition in the Middle East and Africa.

The Korean automaker Kia has revealed its new Light Tactical Cargo Truck variant of Kia’s Light Tactical Vehicle (KLTV) multi-purpose tactical vehicle.

As noted by the company it has developed the Light Tactical Cargo Truck concept in close cooperation with the South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The vehicle’s modular chassis has enabled Kia to offer standard and long-wheelbase variants alongside armored and unarmored versions for purposes including tactical commanding and reconnaissance, weapon installment, target observation and multi-purpose for supporting.

Differentiated by its unique design, the four-person Light Tactical Cargo Truck has been optimized for use by military forces by offering superior mobility, outstanding durability and a high level of functionality. The unarmored long-wheelbase design features a superstructure that can be tailored to underpin different structures such as a cargo box, a mobile workshop and a communications center. The vehicle can also carry ten fully-armed soldiers and up to three tons of cargo in the vehicle’s rear compartment.

The Kia Light Tactical Cargo Truck is powered by a 225 horsepower Euro 5 diesel engine, with power sent to all four wheels via a state-of-the-art 8-speed automatic transmission. The truck also features an independent suspension system, air conditioning, a limited-slip differential, run-flat tires and an electro-magnetic interference system.

Production of KLTV has begun in 2016, with a wide range of versions for tactical commanding & reconnaissance, weapon installment, field supports, etc.