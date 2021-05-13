Thursday, May 13, 2021
John Cockerill Defense integrates rocket artillery system into its turret

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Belgian-based John Cockerill Defense successfully integrated a rocket artillery system into its Cockerill 3030 medium-caliber turret.

The company offers a variant of its latest generation of turret system that will combine the Cockerill 3030 turret solution (part of the Cockerill 3000 series) with the Thales’s 70mm guided and unguided rockets.

The advanced configuration of the modular Cockerill 3030 turret is fitted with a 30x173mm cannon and 70mm rocket artillery system with a range of more than 4,5 miles.

The weapons system also includes two state of the art sighting systems enabling hunter/killer capabilities as well as facilitating vehicle commander situational awareness.

This turret can be rapidly fielded to meet near-term requirements and has embedded modular growth capabilities inherent to its design to enable future technology and lethality improvements.

