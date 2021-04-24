Javelins fly during military exercise in Georgia

Soldiers with the 22nd Battalion of II Infantry Brigade fired Javelin anti-tank missile during the live-fire training exercise on the Vaziani fire range, Sakartvelo (also known as Georgia).

The exercise was held under the aegis of local and American instructors of Combat Training Center (CTC) on the Vaziani fire range.

The military unit conducted the training on squad and battalion level maximally approached to a real combat environment. Within the training, the military underwent defensive and offensive operations, training management and live-fire preparation. The 82 and 60 mm mortars platoon of the 22nd Battalion, Javelin anti-tank platoon and snipers’ group supported the company.

Deputy Chief of Defense Forces, Major General Zaza Chkhaidze, Commander of West Command, Brigadier General Koba Grigolia, and Commander of Training and Military Education Command, Colonel Zurab Khvichia attended the demonstrative training.

The 22nd Battalion is the eighth unit that is undergoing training to strengthen its capabilities within the GDRP–the joint project of the Defense Ministry of Georgia and ​ Department of Defense of the USA.