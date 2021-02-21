Iveco unveils Medium Tactical Vehicle at IDEX 2021

The Italian armoured vehicles specialist Iveco Defence Vehicles unveiled the new Medium Tactical Vehicle (MTV) at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

For the first time, the IVECO has showcased its newest armoured vehicle as to the future infantry mobility vehicle for the Dutch Armed Forces and international defense market.

The Iveco Defence Vehicles’ MTV is designed to combine high tactical 4×4 mobility, optimal off-road performance and high crew protection, together with an excellent payload capability.

Outstanding modularity and system integration capabilities are guaranteed across all range variants such as hardtop, soft top, pick up, casualty transport and personnel transport, in order to support all different Military users, from Army to Marines, Navy, Air Force, Special Operational Units and Military Police.

High reliability, ease of maintenance and low through life cycle costs were core requirements during the design of MTV, guiding the choice of the main assemblies towards components with proven performance and reliability over many millions of kilometers in the most diversified and demanding environmental conditions.

The utility variant consists of a pick-up with an armoured cabin, and various utility modules on the rear section. 550 non-armoured logistic modules will be produced by Dutch Military Vehicles, a subsidiary of IVECO Schouten. DMV will produce cargo-beds in four different versions, including modules for mobile workshops and command vehicles