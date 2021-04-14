Iveco opens new factory in Romania for high mobility trucks

Italian industrial and military vehicle manufacturer Iveco announced that it has launched a new final assembly plant in Petresti (Dambovita), Romania.

“After the groundbreaking ceremony held in August 2020 in Petresti (DB), Romania, the new production plant has rapidly been built and the production ramp-up has already started in February thanks to a solid industrial partnership,” the company said in a statement.

The inauguration took place on April 9th, according to a company news release.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In December 2019, Iveco Defence Vehicles signed an order with the Romanian Ministry of National Defence as part of a framework agreement, which includes the delivery of more than 2,900 high mobility trucks.

Some months later, in August 2020, the groundbreaking ceremony was held in the Romanian automotive district Petresti (Dambovita), Romania.

According to the contract, series production of the vehicles is expected to begin in short with an estimated productive capacity of up to 440 units per year, counting also on the production support of Iveco Defence Vehicles’ Italian plants.

The new facility will produce four types of high mobility trucks for the Romanian armed forces: 4×4, 6×6, 8×8 and 8×8 Prime Mover, in 16 different variants.