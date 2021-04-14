Wednesday, April 14, 2021
type here...

Iveco opens new factory in Romania for high mobility trucks

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by jurnaldedambovita.ro

Italian industrial and military vehicle manufacturer Iveco announced that it has launched a new final assembly plant in Petresti (Dambovita), Romania.

“After the groundbreaking ceremony held in August 2020 in Petresti (DB), Romania, the new production plant has rapidly been built and the production ramp-up has already started in February thanks to a solid industrial partnership,” the company said in a statement.

The inauguration took place on April 9th, according to a company news release.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In December 2019, Iveco Defence Vehicles signed an order with the Romanian Ministry of National Defence as part of a framework agreement, which includes the delivery of more than 2,900 high mobility trucks.

Some months later, in August 2020, the groundbreaking ceremony was held in the Romanian automotive district Petresti (Dambovita), Romania.

According to the contract, series production of the vehicles is expected to begin in short with an estimated productive capacity of up to 440 units per year, counting also on the production support of Iveco Defence Vehicles’ Italian plants.

The new facility will produce four types of high mobility trucks for the Romanian armed forces: 4×4, 6×6, 8×8 and 8×8 Prime Mover, in 16 different variants.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP