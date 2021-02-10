Israel’s Smart Shooter to unveils innovative fire control system at IDEX 2021

Israeli-based Smart Shooter company has announced that it will present its SMASH 2000 Plus Fire Control System and SMASH Hopper Light Remote-Controlled Weapon Station (LRCWS) at the IDEX 2021 exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

According to a company statement, the SMASH is a combat-proven Fire Control solution that ensures each round finds its target. With a unique “One Shot – One Hit” capability, SMASH allows the operator to quickly and effectively neutralize any ground or airborne target, manned or unmanned. It is a cost-effective solution that can be integrated onto any type of assault rifle to increase force lethality while keeping friendly forces safe and reducing collateral damage.

“The SMASH technology brings precision-missile targeting algorithms and advanced electro-optical processing capabilities into standard assault rifles, ultimately revolutionizes the world of small arms,” it said in a statement.

Furthermore, the Smart Shooter was awarded a contract from the the Indian Ministry of Defense for the supply of its sighting device to the Indian Navy.

According to a company news release, the company will supply the SMASH 2000 Plus, attaches it to the weapon and locks on then fires to neutralize its target with or without movement.

In addition, earlier in August 2019, U.S. Air Force has tested Israel’s cutting-edge, rifle-mounted fire-control system during a demonstration at Beale Air Force Base, California.