Israel deploys missile defense batteries around the southern city of Eilat

The Israel Defense Forces have deployed its Iron Dome and Patriot missile defense batteries around the southern city of Eilat amid concerns over an attack by Iran or its proxy forces to mark the first anniversary of the killing of powerful Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Multiple news outlets reported that batteries of Patriot surface-to-air missile system and the Iron Dome all-weather air defense system designed to intercept and destroy regional short-range rockets directed at populated areas were seen Saturday on the road to the Israeli Red Sea resort of Eilat.

Israeli military redeployed land component air missile defense capabilities and personnel to establish a combined surface-based air defense to deter threats from foreign adversaries, including Iran and its proxy forces in Iraq and Syria.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to Israeli media reports, the defenses were set up on the run-up to the first anniversary of the killing of Gen. This comes amid concerns Iran may still seek to retaliate for the assassination of Tehran’s top military commander in a US drone strike just over a year ago.

The United States also expanded its presence in the region.