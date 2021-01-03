Israel delivers new batch of Iron Dome defense system to U.S. Army

On Sunday, Israel’s Ministry of Defense has announced that Israel Missile Defense Organization delivered the second of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries to the U.S. Army.

The details were given in a 3 January media release, to announce that U.S. Army will receive new batteries, produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, as part of an agreement signed by the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz: “The delivery of the Iron Dome to the U.S. Army demonstrates the close relations between the Israel MOD and the U.S. Department of Defense, the effectiveness of the system against various threats, and the excellent capabilities of Israeli industries.

Inside Defense was first to report on the acquisition plan on Jan. 9, 2019, after obtaining a memorandum that the Army’s top procurement official Bruce Jette had sent to members of Congress outlining the details.

Iron Dome is a mobile all-weather air defense system developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries.

Rafael’s website said their air defense system is the world’s most deployed missile defense system, with more than 2,000 interceptions and a success rate greater than 90%.

The system can protect deployed and maneuvering forces, as well as the Forward Operating Base (FOB) and urban areas, against a wide range of indirect and aerial threats.