Israel Defense Forces unveil its revolutionary robotic system

Israel Defense Forces have demonstrated its new semi-autonomous robotic system, called the Jaguar.

According to an IDF statement, the Jaguar developed is one of the first military robots in the world that can substitute soldiers on the borders. It is currently being integrated into the Gaza Division in southern Israel in order to protect the Israeli-Gaza border.

“Equipped with dozens of sensors, an automated driving system, advanced fire capabilities, and a public address (PA) system, this robot makes the IDF a more efficient and technologically advanced military,” the statement said.

The Jaguar robotic system developed by the Israel Aerospace Industrie (IAI). The drone is equipped with a 7.62 mm MAG machine gun which operates both while stationary and on the move. The robot utilizes high-resolution cameras, transmitters, powerful headlights, and a remote-controlled PA system. Additionally, it has the ability to self-destruct if it falls into enemy hands.

The most unique aspect of the ‘Jaguar’ is its semi-autonomous system––the robot possesses the ability to self-drive to a set destination, knows how to spot and bypass obstacles and bumps using sensors and an advanced driving system, all while IDF observers and commanders have full operational control.

Jaguar semi-autonomous robotic system pic.twitter.com/wKnqxCkXK4 — Dylan Malyasov (@DylanMalyasov) May 4, 2021

Zvi Yarom, General Manager of the Land Systems Division at IAI stated “IAI is proud to provide the IDF with some of the most advanced technology in the world. IAI’s Land Systems Division provides a range of multi-domain products to team with maneuvering ground forces, so that commanders have the information needed to make decisions”.

“We have led a groundbreaking technological development––an independent robot that reduces the combat soldier’s friction with the enemy and prevents risks to human life,” remarked Lt. Col. Nathan Kuperstein, Head of Autonomy and Robotics at the IDF’s Land Technology Division. “It even knows how to charge itself––almost like an iRobot”. He concluded, “there is no greater pride than defending your country”.