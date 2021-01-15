Monday, April 19, 2021
type here...

Iraq parades new South Korean-made armoured vehicles

NewsArmy
By Min Cheol Gu
Modified date:

The Iraqi armed forces displayed South Korean-made Promoter DAPC-2 4×4 armoured vehicles for the first time during the military parade on 6 January.

The parade in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone was held to mark the 100th anniversary of Army Day.

Formations of ground, air, and naval forces, as well as tanks and other military vehicles, marched in the parade, while formations of aircraft and helicopters flew overheads in Grand Festivities Square.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The annual military parade also included a recently delivered Promoter 4×4 armoured vehicles.

The Promoter DAPC-2 is an armored personnel carrier developed by South Korea’s Daeji P&I.  It is designed primarily for use by Police, SWAT, Special Response Teams, and law enforcement agencies.

The DAPC-2 vehicle offers superior protection levels up to STANAG 4569 and can be configured with a range of weapons platform options. The armored personnel carrier based on heavy-duty Ford F550 chassis.

Seating configuration can be customized, the standard configuration includes a driver, commander and seats for a crew of 8.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Min Cheol Gu
Gu Min-Chul is a defense reporter, covering the Korean defense industrial base and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP