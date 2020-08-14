Iran reveals upgraded T-72 main battle tank

Iran defense industry unveiled an upgraded version of the T-72S main battle tank at Bani Hashim Industrial Complex in Dorud.

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami visited the upgrading and optimizing line for the operational capacity of the tanks of Armed Forces as well as a test field in Dorud County on Thursday where was displayed latest configuration of upgraded T-72 tank in Karrar standard.

The upgrade packages cover the installation of a modern electro-optical fire control system, a laser rangefinder, ballistic computer, new remote control turret and night vision equipment.



General Hatami said that overhauling and upgrading military and defense weapons requires up-to-date know-how.

He added that the defense ministry relies on domestic capabilities to strengthen Iran’s military power.

General Hatami also expressed the hope that the experts of the defense ministry will be able to upgrade all the tanks of the Armed Forces, saying that Iran is currently capable of manufacturing tanks equipped with modern combat systems.

He also referred to the achievements of the defense ministry in recent years, and noted that the equipment made by the Iranian experts must be upgraded in accordance with the needs of the Armed Forces in the battlefields.