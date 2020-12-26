Indonesia reportedly looks to buy Ukrainian ‘cruiser killer’ anti-ship missiles

Ukraine announced a preliminary deal with Indonesia for anti-ship cruise missiles.

According to a Defense Express report, military leaders of Indonesia and Ukraine have signed agreements to boost their military cooperation, including an understanding to supply the newest Ukrainian coastal defense system, called Neptune.

The deals announced in a memorandum of understanding between the two countries on Friday would involve the sale of new Ukrainian radar systems, air-to-air missiles, and a new Neptun coastal defense system with R-360 cruise missiles.

It is important to note, however, that a signed memorandum does not mean Indonesia already has agreed to purchase the missiles or other systems.

The Neptun is a guided missile system that is designed for use against ships and large boats.

According to open sources, the one Neptune batteries include six USPU-360 launchers with 24 R-360 ship-killer missiles.

The R-360 missile weighs 870 kg; the weight of its warhead is 150 kg; its launch range is up to 280 km and its speed is about 900 km/h. It is able to get at a height of from 3 m to 10 m above the surface. The complex can simultaneously launch up to 24 missiles, i.e. a full salvo of 6 launchers, with an interval of launches in a salvo being from 3 to 5 seconds.

The complex can be located at a distance of up to 25 km from the coastline, and its deployment lasts up to 15 minutes.

The system can be closely integrated and adapted to a country’s adjacent weapons and command and control systems. This expands the defended area and enhances the total fighting capability of the force.