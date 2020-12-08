India to receive innovative Fire Control Systems from Smart Shooter

Israeli-based Smart Shooter company has announced that it was awarded a contract by the Indian Ministry of Defence for the supply of its SMASH Fire Control Systems to the Indian Navy.

According to a company news release, the contract award from the Indian Navy enables the company to supply the new sighting device, called the SMASH 2000 Plus, attaches to the weapon and locks on then fires to neutralize its target with or without movement.

The contract calls for the supply of Smart Shooter’s SMASH 2000 Plus fire control systems, which will be installed mainly on AK-47/103 rifles.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As noted by the company, Smart Shooter’s SMASH 2000 Plus fully complies with the Indian needs and shall significantly improve soldiers’ accuracy and speed of hitting targets and shooting down threats, hence dramatically increasing each soldier’s confidence in any combat scenario and maximizing operational effectiveness.

SMASH is a combat-proven Fire Control solution that ensures each round finds its target. With a unique “One Shot – One Hit” capability, SMASH allows the operator to quickly and effectively neutralize any ground or airborne target, manned or unmanned.

SMASH 2000 Plus includes the SMASH fire control solution’s full feature set, with an additional advanced Counter-UAS mode which provides accurate Hard Kill capability against drones or any static or moving ground targets. Designed to give soldiers a decisive tactical edge in almost every operational scenario, SMASH 2000 Plus is ideal for border security, bases and strategic facilities protection. Smart Shooter’s state-of-the-art technology allows each soldier to be smarter, effective, and professional and ultimately revolutionizes the world of small arms.