Hungary receives first Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks

The Hungarian Defense Forces will take delivery of the first batch of its refurbished and upgraded Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks from Germany.

The Hungarian military would receive a dozen of vehicles as such soon. Under the contract, Germany will delivery 44 new Leopard 2 A7+ main battle tanks and 12 upgraded Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks from KMW’s inventories for training purposes.

The new Leopard 2A7+ variant expected to be delivered to Hungary starting from 2023.

According to the Hungarian Ministry of Defense sources, the new combat vehicles will replace the in-service Soviet-era T-72 tanks.

Deployed by more nations than any other, the Leopard 2 is the world’s finest main battle tank. Its overwhelming combat performance, resulting from an optimum combination of firepower, protection, mobility and operational readiness, places the Leopard 2 in a class of its own.

Crucially, it is armed with Rheinmetall’s superb 120mm smoothbore gun. Rheinmetall also makes a comprehensive range of state-of-the art ammunition for the Leopard 2 as well as supplying the tank’s fire control technology and C4I systems.