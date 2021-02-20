Saturday, February 20, 2021
Highland Systems unveils potentially revolutionary multi-role vehicle at IDEX 2021

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Highland Systems

R&D and project management company Highland Systems will take the opportunity at IDEX 2021 defense show, which will hold from Feb. 21 to 25, 202, to reveal a new Storm MPV multi-role armoured vehicle.

Highland Systems is claiming a revolution in track armored vehicle technology as part of its new Storm project.

As noted by the company, it is a new type of combat vehicle, designed for use in a wide range of specialist military and civil applications.

Built for the harshest environments, the vehicle offers exceptional mobility, reliability and provides the latest technologies in ballistic, IED and mine blast protection.

The Storm MPV, a multirole dual-use platform that is 5.8 m in length, 2.8 m in width, and 2.3 m in height. It weighs 8 tonnes in its baseline configuration, and capable of carrying 2,000 kg. It can also attain road and water speeds of up to 140 km/h and 30 km/h, respectively.

Image by Highland Systems

Image by Highland Systems

The company says due to the versatile nature of the vehicle, STORM also offers the user surface amphibious capabilities. All STORM vehicles can be configured with remote control systems allowing for autonomous operations.

Photo by Highland Systems

Image by Highland Systems

Executive Editor

About this Author

Avatar
Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

