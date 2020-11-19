Thursday, November 19, 2020
Hanwha unveils promising new laser weapon system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo courtesy of Hanwha Group

South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group first publicly displayed the new family of laser weapon systems during DX Korea 2020, a defense exhibition.

Unveiled at this year’s South Korea’s specialized defense industry exhibition DX KOREA 2020 in Seoul, the new family of ground-based laser weapon systems, described as “Korean-style Star Wars technology”, became a real mini sensation.

Hanwha has unveiled three variant of its new laser systems that includes light tactical vehicle equipped with laser weapon system and laser-based anti-aircraft weapon gun in container configuration (Block-I) and self-propelled system (Block-II).

Laser Weapon System Block-I

As noted by the company, the unveiled mock-up of a laser weapon system is a new concept of a weapon system that can neutralize small drones with a light source laser. Also was displayed an advanced variant of laser gun that will use a solid-state heat capacity laser beam to neutralize surface landmines and unexploded ordnance.

In addition, earlier in Jul, we reported that Hanwha is currently developing a new vehicle-mounted futuristic weapon system. The new system, called the Laser System for Explosive Disposal or LSED, is designed to neutralize surface landmines and unexploded ordnance.

