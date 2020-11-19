Hanwha unveils promising new laser weapon system

South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group first publicly displayed the new family of laser weapon systems during DX Korea 2020, a defense exhibition.

Unveiled at this year’s South Korea’s specialized defense industry exhibition DX KOREA 2020 in Seoul, the new family of ground-based laser weapon systems, described as “Korean-style Star Wars technology”, became a real mini sensation.

Hanwha has unveiled three variant of its new laser systems that includes light tactical vehicle equipped with laser weapon system and laser-based anti-aircraft weapon gun in container configuration (Block-I) and self-propelled system (Block-II).

As noted by the company, the unveiled mock-up of a laser weapon system is a new concept of a weapon system that can neutralize small drones with a light source laser. Also was displayed an advanced variant of laser gun that will use a solid-state heat capacity laser beam to neutralize surface landmines and unexploded ordnance.

In addition, earlier in Jul, we reported that Hanwha is currently developing a new vehicle-mounted futuristic weapon system. The new system, called the Laser System for Explosive Disposal or LSED, is designed to neutralize surface landmines and unexploded ordnance.